Odisha policemen to go on strike from Friday

A confederation of Odisha police personnel Wednesday said its members would go on strike from Friday after its talks with the state government over demands on salary and others failed on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Odisha Police Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Confederation said its members would boycott their respective duties from Friday.
Members of the largest police body in the state will perform duties wearing black badges from Thursday morning and by the evening, they will return their arms and ammunition, the statement said.
The confederation has been demanding that policemen's 13th month's salary be on a par with their regular monthly salary. The members of the state police force get a portion of their regular salary for an additional month as they work on holidays throughout the year.
It was also learnt that other police bodies, the Odisha Police Association and the Odisha Police Service Association, would also extend moral support to the Confederation.
Reactions from senior police officials or the state government were not immediately available.
