Odisha speaker asks govt to consider scribes' demands

P K Amat Friday asked the state govenrment to consider the demands of the journalists, that included pension, ehnacement of health coverage and a law for their security.

"The govenrment may take note of the issues relating to journalists," Amat said in a ruling in the Assembly after members cutting across party lines supported the demands of the scribes.

"The government will sympathetically look into the demands of jurnlaits," said.

Their demands included introduction of for elderly journalists, enhancement of health coverage from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and enactment of a law to ensure security of journalists.

The issue was raised during the Zero Hour by of Opposition Narasinsgha Mishra.

"When the govenrment has raised the health coverage for MLAs to Rs 5 lakh, it should also be increased in case of journalists who are part of the House," Mishra said.

Amar Prasad Satpathy, BJP legislature party K V Singhdeo, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, BJD MLA and BJP MLA Rabi Naik also supported the demands.

Earlier, the working journlaits had submitted a memorandum to the and Information and Public Relations Minister

