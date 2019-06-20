Odisha takes up 2925 more GPs for data connectivity

In a bid to improve data connectivity in rural pockets of the state, Odisha has taken up 2925 gram panchayats for broad band connectivity through under Bharat Net phase-II program.

The decision in this regard was taken at the state level implementation committee meeting chaired by Chief AP Padhi Wednesday.

Padhi asked OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited) to complete the survey work for Phase-II by end of June.

The Chief asked the BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited)and BSNL authorities to expedite the service connection to the to which has already been laid in Phase-I of Bharat Net Program.

BSNL was also asked to provide the list of the to which has been laid to the state in department for speedy follow up.

Electronics and IT C J Venugopal said that around 3,810 and 181 blocks have been taken up under Phase-I of the program.

So far 2,094 GPs have been made service ready and handed over to BSNL for service connection, he said adding, out of that 231 connections have been made functional.

Padhi asked agencies to complete service connection to all the service ready GPs.

Secretary Energy and CMD OPTCL informed that 2,925 GPs in 30 districts have been taken up under Phase-II of the program.

The scope of the work includes optical cable connectivity from block to BSNL exchange and than from the exchange to GPs and other service points, he said adding, the survey work is still on.

Sharma said so far 2771 GPs and 2,80,000 pole locations have been surveyed and geo tagged.

The directed to cover all institutions at Block and GP level in phase-II connectivity.

