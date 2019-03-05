HFCL bags order worth Rs 527.44 cr for implementing Bharat Net Phase-II in Jharkhand

Himachal Futuristic Communications has received work order worth Rs 527.44 crore from Jharkhand Communication Network, Ranchi for Survey, Planning, Supply, Installation, end to end Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) (Underground & Aerial), GPON network and Radio Network at 1684 Gram Panchayats of the Jharkhand.
The scope of work under the above work order also include Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for a period of four years including one year warranty period and facilitating services provisioning of the created network in the State of Jharkhand under BharatNet Phase-II programme of Government of India .
The JCNL will issue a separate work order worth Rs.92.52 crores -for additional four years of O&M before expiry of this work order.
