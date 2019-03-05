HFCL bags order worth Rs 527.44 cr for implementing Bharat Net Phase-II in Jharkhand

has received work order worth Rs 527.44 crore from Communication Network, Ranchi for Survey, Planning, Supply, Installation, end to end Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Cable (OFC) (Underground & Aerial), GPON network and Radio Network at 1684 Gram Panchayats of the

The scope of work under the above work order also include Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for a period of four years including one year warranty period and facilitating services provisioning of the created network in the State of under BharatNet Phase-II programme of .

The JCNL will issue a separate work order worth Rs.92.52 crores -for additional four years of O&M before expiry of this work order.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)