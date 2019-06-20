Esperer Bioresearch plans to raise Rs 25-cr over next 9 months

Esperer Bioresearch said Thursday it is planning to raise around Rs 25 crore over the next nine months to strengthen and expand its presence in the country and overseas.

The company is looking to set up a lifestyle specific nutra plant in India, besides expanding the global business in onco nutrition, the company said in a statement.

It is also focusing on conducting country-specific clinical studies to take its products outside India, it added.

"We are looking to raise approximately Rs 25 crore in a timeline of next six to nine months," Esperer Bioresearch founder and said.

The company has not raised any funds so far and has adopted internal seed funding, he added.

To address the in patients in India, the company launched two health supplements on Wednesday, Esperer Bioresearch said.

