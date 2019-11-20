Officers not to engage in spot checks in case of conflict of interest: DGCA

The (DGCA) on Wednesday directed its officers not to engage in spot checks or deliberations where there is conflict of interest.

"Avoidance of 'conflict of interest' is a sine qua non of good governance. Instances of officers participating in meetings/spot checks have come to notice in which this golden rule has been given a go-bye," the notification issued by Director (Admin) Chandra Shekhar said.

"Therefore, this intervention is made to reiterate that under no circumstances, any of officials shall partake in deliberations/ spot checks or any other official engagement where he or she has a conflict of interest," it said.

The authority also said that the non-complying officer will be dealt with under the central civil services law.

"The officer will be responsible for self-disclosure and non-adherence shall be dealt with in terms of related provisions of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. It may be noted that integrity and credibility of DGCA is supreme and any compromise shall entail severe action," the DGCA added.

