Officials: US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East

AP  |  Washington 

US officials say the Trump administration has notified Congress it plans to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Officials said members of Congress were notified following a White House meeting Thursday to discuss Pentagon proposals to bolster the US force presence in the Middle East.

The officials spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the troop plans have not yet been formally announced.

Earlier this week, officials had said that Pentagon planners had outlined plans that could have sent up to 10,000 military reinforcements to the region.

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan later said planners hadn't settled on a figure.

The US began reinforcing its presence in the Persian Gulf region this month in response to what it said was a threat from Iran.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 21:41 IST

