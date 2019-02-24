Oil PSUs taken up edu projects in 17 Odisha districts: Pradhan

Sunday said Public Sector Undertakings under his ministry have taken up various projects to upgrade educational facilities in 17

"The dream of New shall be incomplete without quality education and educational infrastructure," Pradhan said while inaugurating the main campus of the Skill Development Institute (SDI), at Taraboi, Jatni near here.

Pradhan said PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have taken up various corporate social responsibility projects to upgrade educational facilities in 17 of the 30 districts of the state.

These districts are Angul, Balasore, Baragarh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenknal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri and Sambalpur.

As part of the Skill India programme, all PSUs in the & like IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL, HPCL, OIL, EIL and Balmer Lawrie, have joined hands for the setting up Skill Development Institutes across the country, he said.

Pradhan said reputed employers have shown interest for preferring SDI trainees for recruitment as the students have proved their merit by being excellent skilled workforce in their organizations.

As part of the programme, there was an exchange of MoUs between SDI, and industries supporting Centre of Excellence (CoE) like Schneider Electric, Siemens, KEMPPI, & collaboration with ICT for skill development courses and between IndianOil and ITI, and ITI, Dashrath (Vadodara) on Dual System of Training.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)