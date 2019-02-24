Shock Sri Lanka loss major jolt for South Africa

South Africa's shock Test series defeat against came as a major to a team which had become accustomed to dominating Test matches at home.

The unheralded Sri Lankans exposed flaws in both South Africa's top-order batting and their much-vaunted fast attack in winning both Tests in a two-match series.

was asked after the second Test in whether South Africa's policy of playing on pace-friendly pitches had affected the form and confidence of the home team's batsmen, who struggled to totals of 235, 259, 222 and 128 against

"No," he said. "We've got runs on these pitches before. We just haven't batted well enough in this series."



The reality, though, is that batting struggles have become a trend, with none of the current top six batsmen averaging above 40 since the start of 2018.

Successive series wins against India, and were achieved when moderate totals proved enough because of South Africa's firepower. Some changes seem inevitable.

Gibson's contract expires after the World Cup in July and he has refused to comment on the likelihood of staying in the job.

The series has also put the spotlight on some of South Africa's ageing players.

Hashim Amla, a kingpin at number three for more than a decade during much of which he had a career average above 50, has not hit a century since 2017 and his average in 15 Tests since his last hundred is a modest 26.07.

He will be 36 when play their next Test series in in September and there has been speculation that retirement is imminent.

Faf du Plessis, who together with was the only consistent batsman against Sri Lanka, is 34 and opening batsman is 31.

- 'Not good enough' -



Elgar scored only 169 runs in ten innings during the summer against and Sri Lanka.

Du Plessis, though, said changes were not inevitable.

"You're talking about a top-order that is experienced. Talking about them to be replaced is a big call. They've done well for a very long time. One series doesn't make you a "



Of the younger batsmen, Temba Bavuma, 28, has yet to justify his promotion to the key number four batting position while opener Aiden Markram has been unable to sustain the outstanding form that marked his debut season in 2017/18.

Age is also catching up on the fast bowlers.

Like Amla, will be 36 when play their next Test. Although he made a successful return to the side after a lengthy struggle against injuries, he was ineffectual in Port Elizabeth, where he failed to take a wicket.

is 33 and under increasing scrutiny for missing matches because of

While giving credit to Sri Lanka's bowlers, Gibson, Du Plessis and batting noted that a lack of footage of relative newcomers such as Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha had hampered South Africa's preparation.

That claim was deried by veteran West Indian Michael Holding, who noted that players in the past had been able to work out opponents before the days of video analysis.

Benkenstein admitted there may have been some complacency among the South Africans because of Sri Lanka's lowly reputation ahead of the series. But this was contradicted by Gibson.

"I don't agree," he said. "We prepared as we always do." Gibson said the series loss came down to South Africa's failure to "bat them out of the game" after leading on the first innings in both matches.

"They had very little to lose and we were just not good enough," he said.

Du Plessis has been candid since becoming full-time in 2017 about asking for pace-friendly pitches but he said in that he had not made specific requests to groundsmen this season.

"There has been a lot of talk about spicy wickets," said Gibson, "but we only ask for pace and bounce.

