Business Standard

Engineering student drowns in river in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

An engineering student drowned in the Kuakhai river near here on Sunday afternoon, a fire service official said.

The deceased, identified as M Khatua (21), was a final year student of a private engineering college here.

The incident happened at Bankuala on the outskirts of the state capital when the student, along with his friends, was taking a bath in the river, the fire service official said.

His friends tried to pull him out but their efforts went in vain, he said.

The student's body was fished out by fire service personnel and local divers.

The body was then sent to a hospital. and sent to hospital where doctors declated him dead, the official said.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 21:25 IST

