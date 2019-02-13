Omar calls for probe in Pulwama school blast

-
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Wednesday called for a probe into the blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which 12 schoolchildren were injured.
"Education must be made conflict neutral. It is unacceptable & inhuman to have explosives going off inside class rooms. I condemn this act unequivocally & hope that it is properly investigated. The truth must be known & the guilty must be severely punished," Omar tweeted.
A blast took place inside a private school in Narbal village of Kakapora area of the south Kashmir district this afternoon.
At least 12 students of class 10 were injured in the blast which happened when they were taking winter tuition in the school.
