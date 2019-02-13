CBI files supplementary charge sheet in Dabholkar murder case

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet before a in the murder case of rationalist against two alleged shooters and Sharad Kalaskar, officials said Wednesday.

In the chargesheet filed before the on Wednesday, the agency has charged Andure and Kalaskar under Indian Penal Code sections for criminal conspiracy and murder and provisions of Arms Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

The agency has said the probe to look for motorcycle used for the killing and the weapon used is still going on.

The CBI has registered the case on June 2, 2014.

was killed on August 20, 2013 when he was on a morning walk on the in Pune, they said.

It is alleged that Andure was the first shooter who fired on while an armed Kalaskar also accompanied him.

During questioning, Andure had revealed the role of Kalaskar, who was nabbed from Aurangabad, they said.

Andure and Kalaskar are both in prison, they said.

The agency had filed its first chargesheet against alleged member Virendra Singh Tawde.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)