One dead, five injured in truck-car collision

One person was killed and five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car on a flyover in Jogeshwari here early Saturday, an official said.

The accident took place opposite Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari east, the official of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"Six persons were injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead," he said.

Another person was discharged from the hospital, while four others are still being treated, he added.

The accident led to traffic jam for some time, the official said.

Mumbai has been receiving intermittent showers from Saturday morning. The Colaba observatory recorded 54.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while the Santcruz weather station recorded 77.8 mm rainfall in the same period.

