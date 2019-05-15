One held with ganja worth Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old man was arrested after the police seized worth Rs 6 lakh from him in district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Irshad Iqbal Inamdar near a toll plaza in Mumbra town here on Tuesday night and seized 39.7 kg of the contraband from him, a police spokesperson said.

The man was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the said.

