One held with ganja worth Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A 35-year-old man was arrested after the police seized ganja worth Rs 6 lakh from him in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Irshad Iqbal Inamdar near a toll plaza in Mumbra town here on Tuesday night and seized 39.7 kg of the contraband from him, a police spokesperson said.

The man was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:06 IST

