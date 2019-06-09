One killed in explosion at NLC plant in TN

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Neyveli(TN) 

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion at a thermal power unit of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) here Sunday, police said.

The NLC worker identified as Velmurugan of Periyakapankulam died after the safety valve of the second thermal power unit exploded, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the Neyveli government hospital, they added.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

