One killed in explosion at NLC plant in TN

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion at a thermal power unit of Lignite Corporation (NLC) here Sunday, police said.

The worker identified as Velmurugan of died after the safety valve of the second thermal power unit exploded, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital, they added.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

