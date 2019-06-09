One killed in explosion at NLC plant in TN

-
ALSO READ
NHPC enters into MoU with NLCIL for offer of surplus power to northern and north-east region
NLC India conducts boiler lightup for first unit of 1000 MW Neyveli New Thermal Power Project
Goyal dedicates to nation 1,000-MW thermal power project of NTPL
NLC conducts boiler light-up test for NNTPP's first unit
NLC India signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu for setting up mines and power projects
-
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion at a thermal power unit of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) here Sunday, police said.
The NLC worker identified as Velmurugan of Periyakapankulam died after the safety valve of the second thermal power unit exploded, they said.
The injured have been admitted to the Neyveli government hospital, they added.
A case has been registered and investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU