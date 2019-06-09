Body of minor girl found in bushes in UP; FIR registered

Body of a 7-year-old girl was found in the bushes outside Bijbaha village in Sunday, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a toddler at Aligarh in the state.

of Police Swami Prasad said the minor had gone missing on Saturday.

"The girl's body was spotted by the locals Sunday morning," he said.

A case has been registered against two persons following a complaint by the victim's father, Laakhan Singh, Prasad said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

"Whether the child was raped or not will be clear only after the postmortem," the SP added.

