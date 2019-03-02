One way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after five days closure

After remaining closed for the past five days, Kashmir-bound traffic from here was allowed on the Jammu- national highway Saturday even as fresh snowfall and rains lashed parts of the state, officials said.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded after the 270-km strategic highway, the only all-weather road linking with rest of the country, was closed on Monday after multiple landslides and sinking of a portion of a



road near Ramban town, they said.

After restoring the road and clearing the stranded vehicles, including truck carrying essential commodities to Srinagar, authorities decided to allow Kashmir-bound traffic from on Saturday.

"The traffic was allowed from to this (Saturday) morning and the traffic was going on smoothly when last reports were received, despite snowfall in and Banihal areas and rains all along the highway," a said.

He said about three inches of fresh snowfall had accumulated on the ground around - the gateway to region, but failed to have any impact on the movement of the vehicles.

However, the official directed drivers to be careful, especially in the landslide prone areas and the

The high altitude areas experienced fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains since Friday evening.

The weatherman has predicted moderate rain or snow on higher reaches till Sunday evening.

