Researchers safeguard hardware from cyberattack

Scientists have developed an algorithm that from attacks to steal data.

In the attacks, hackers detect variations of power and electromagnetic in electronic devices' hardware and use that variation to steal encrypted information.

appear more secure than ever before. Devices that used to rely on passwords now use Touch ID, or even face Unlocking our phones is like entering a 21st century Batcave, with guarding the entry.

However, protecting software is only one part of electronic security. Hardware is also susceptible to attacks.

"In general, we believe that because we write secure software, we can secure everything," said Mike Borowczak, an at in the US.

"Regardless of how secure you can make your software, if your hardware leaks information, you can basically bypass all those security mechanisms," Borowczak said.

Devices such as remote car keys, cable boxes and even are all vulnerable to hardware attacks, typically because of their design. These devices are small and lightweight and operate on minimal power.

Engineers optimise designs so the devices can work within these low-power constraints.

"The problem is if you try to absolutely minimize all the time, you're basically selectively optimising. You're optimising for speed, power, area and cost, but you're taking a hit on security," Borowczak said.

When something like a cable box first turns on, it is decoding and encoding specific manufacturer information tied to its security.

This decoding and encoding process draws more power and emits more electromagnetic than when all of the other functions are on.

Over time, these variations in power and create a pattern unique to that cable box, and that unique signature is exactly what hackers are looking for.

"If you could steal information from something like a DVR early on, you could basically use it to reverse and figure out how the decryption was happening," Borowczak said.

Hackers do not need physical access to a device to take this information. Attackers can remotely detect frequencies in and break into a car from more than 100 yards away.

Researchers aim to restructure the design and in a way that does not leak any information. To do this, they developed an algorithm that provides more

"You take the design specification and restructure it at an algorithmic level, so that the algorithm, no matter how it is implemented, draws the same amount of power in every cycle," said Ranga Vemuri, who led the project.

"We've basically equalised the amount of power consumed across all the cycles, whereby even if attackers have power measurements, they can't do anything with that information," Vemuri said.

What is left is a more with a more automated design. Rather than manually securing each hardware component, the algorithm automates the process.

On top of that, a device created using this algorithm only uses about five per cent more power than an insecure device, making the work commercially viable.

Software and hardware security is an ongoing game of cat and mouse: As improve, hackers eventually find ways around these barriers.

Hardware security is further complicated by the expanding network of devices and their interactivity, also known as the Internet of Things.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)