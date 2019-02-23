One-way traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway after three days

The traffic on the Jammu- National Highway resumed on Saturday after remaining suspended for three consecutive days due to snowfall and multiple landslides, an said.

The reopening of the strategic 270-km highway came as a major relief to thousands of passengers who had been left stranded following the closure of the only all-weather road linking with the rest of the country on Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall around the -- the gateway to -- and landslides triggered by incessant rains at over half a dozen places between Banihal and Ramban had forced the authorities to suspend vehicular movement on the highway.

"The debris was cleared and the road was made traffic-worthy by Friday evening, thus allowing the authorities to clear the large number of stranded vehicles," of police (traffic), national highway, told

"However, shooting of stones and two landslides in Digdole area overnight disrupted the movement of traffic once again. After hectic efforts, the road was cleared and the Kashmir-bound traffic was allowed from on Saturday morning," he said.

He added that no vehicle was being allowed from the opposite direction to avoid a traffic jam.

The traffic is plying smoothly and hundreds of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, have crossed the till this afternoon, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)