Natalie Dormer to star in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

is set to play the lead in Showtime's upcoming drama series "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels".

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original "Penny Dreadful," the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles, reported Variety.

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Dormer, 37, will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story.

John Logan, creator, writer, of 2014's "Penny Dreadful", will return in the same roles for "City of Angels".

Dormer has previously starred in series "The Tudors".

