Online food orders cannot be delivered in Punjab without hygiene rating: Minister

ordering and delivery companies includingZomato and Swiggy will not be able to deliver eatables in without mandatory hygiene rating, a said Thursday.

Health directed ordering and delivery companies to display the hygiene rating of all Business Operators (FBO) registered/affiliated with them.

Giving three months time for complying with the order, he said that after 90 days of issuance of formal communique in this regard, "no order is to be delivered in the state without hygiene rating".

Food and Drug Administration and said the and delivery mechanism of has created a physical disconnect between consumers and

"The onus of ensuring the quality of food and the hygienic condition under which food is prepared has shifted to the intermediate food delivery mechanism", Pannu said.

All and delivery companies shall ensure that FBOs registered/affiliated with them have their hygiene rating done from (FSSAI)empanelled companies, he said.

Representatives of major online food ordering and delivery companies operational in Punjab, like Zomato, Swiggy, Eats and Food Panda, have been sensitised on the issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)