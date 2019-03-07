Only 70 out of 119 Jet Airways aircraft operational: DGCA official

Only 70 out of the total 119 aircraft of are currently operational, a said Thursday.

The remaining 49 aircraft are grounded and the has been told to ensure that passengers do not suffer because of flight cancellations resulting from this situation, the of Civil official told

The official described the situation as "dynamic", indicating more aircraft of the Airways could be grounded.

The Indian watchdog official added that the has been told that only "air worthy" aircraft, which are completely fit for flying, should be used in operations.

According to website, the has 119 aircraft in its fleet.

