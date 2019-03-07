Retired DSP killed in Kota road mishap

A retired was killed and two others injured on Thursday morning after their car hit a heap of stones and overturned on 52 in Rajasthan's district, police said.

The deceased, Chaitram Meena, was retired in police. The injured --



Vinod Katiria (42) and Gyan Bairagi (48) -- are receiving treatment at a local hospital and their condition is stable, SHO of station Mahesh Kumar said.

They were going to from Bhopal, when their car hit the stone pile and turned turtle, he said. Meena died on the spot.

His body was kept at the mortuary of a local hospital and the postmortem will be done after his family members arrive, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)