Only those with less than 3 kids be allowed to contest:Member



BJP's ally and RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday suggested that those having more than three children should not be allowed to contest Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

Speaking on the bill to amend the Motor Vehicle Act in the lower house, Beniwal said one of the major reasons for higher road accidents in India is its rising population.

He said uncontrolled population is the root cause of various problems faced by the country.

Asserting the government should put in place some measures to check the increasing population, Beniwal said it should begin with MPs and MLAs. Those who have more than three kids should not be allowed to contest, he said.

Citing China's example, the member said India should adopt a three child policy if not two followed by the neighbouring country.

