Frustrated by dry spell, farmer kills self in Maha

A 45-year-old farmer from parched Latur district of Maharashtra has committed suicide by consuming poison at his farm apparently due to indebtedness and dry spell, police said Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Shivaji Pawar, was fed up with low yield from his farm since the last few years and was unable to repay the Rs 2 lakh loan which he had borrowed from a cooperative bank, an official said.

Pawar, who owns a two-acre farm, had borrowed money for sowing from his friends and relatives this year on prediction of good monsoon, he said.

"However, he became depressed as rains continued to play truant in the region even in July," the official said.

On Monday, Pawar went to his farm in Raiwadi village in Latur district, around 485 kms from here, and consumed poison, he added.

Pawar was spotted lying unconscious by some of his family members who rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

A case of accidental death has been registered at MIDC police station in Latur, he said, adding that police have not yet recorded statements of the kin of the deceased.

No suicide note was found near the body.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state have received deficient rainfall this monsoon so far.

