TVS Motor Company shares fall nearly 3 pc post Q1 earnings

Shares of TVS Motor Company fell nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 5.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

The scrip declined 2.52 per cent to close at Rs 370.10 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 4.84 per cent to Rs 361.25, its 52-week low.

At the NSE, shares fell 2.75 per cent to close at Rs 369.50.

In terms of volume, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over one crore shares were traded on the NSE during the day.

The Chennai-based company on Monday reported a 5.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.24 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.05 crore in the same quarter a year ago, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,026.27 crore as against Rs 4,626.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

