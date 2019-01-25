'Operation Olympics' commences in Kerala

: 'Operation Olympics', an expert programme to train atheletes in 11 disciplines has commenced in Kerala, Vijayan said.

The department and the council are preparing the 123 athletes, who are participating in the programme, for the Olympics, Vijayan said in a post.

The objective of 'Operation is to provide international standard training with the help of eminent trainers from both and abroad, he said.

The programme includes expert training in athletics, boxing, cycling, swimming, shooting, wrestling, badminton, fencing, and

At present training in wrestling, cycling, and are being conducted at various stadiums in district, while training sessions in other streams are going in Kollam, Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Kannur districts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)