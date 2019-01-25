'Operation Olympics' commences in Kerala

: 'Operation Olympics', an expert programme to train atheletes in 11 disciplines has commenced in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
The Kerala sports department and the state sports council are preparing the 123 athletes, who are participating in the programme, for the Olympics, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.
The objective of 'Operation Olympics is to provide international standard training with the help of eminent trainers from both India and abroad, he said.
The programme includes expert training in athletics, boxing, cycling, swimming, shooting, wrestling, badminton, fencing, rowing and archery.
At present training in wrestling, cycling, swimming and boxing are being conducted at various stadiums in Thiruvananthapuram district, while training sessions in other streams are going in Kollam, Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Kannur districts, he said.
