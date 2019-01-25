'Setbacks' force China to 'modify' Prez Xi's ambitious BRI: Soros

A series of "setbacks" in like Sri Lanka, and have forced to "modify" Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, billionaire investor has said.

Unveiled by Xi in 2013, the (BRI), aims to bolster Beijing's influence across the world with a huge network of land and sea links with Central and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and

Speaking at a private dinner event at the (WEF) here on Thursday, Soros said Xi's BRI has been in operation long enough to reveal its deficiencies.

Soros noted that the BRI was designed to promote the interests of China, not the interests of the recipient countries; its ambitious infrastructure projects were mainly financed by loans, not by grants, and foreign officials were often bribed to accept them.

"Many of these projects proved to be uneconomic," the 88-year-old Hungarian-American said.

"The iconic case is in built a port that serves its strategic interests. It failed to attract sufficient commercial traffic to service the debt and enabled to take possession of the port," Soros said, referring to the Hambantota port, which was leased to on a 99-year lease in 2017 because Colombo could not repay the Chinese loans it took out to build the port.

"There are several similar cases elsewhere and they're causing widespread resentment," he said.

He noted that was leading the pushback.

"The previous government headed by sold out to China but in May 2018 Razak was voted out of office by a coalition led by Mahathir immediately stopped several big infrastructure projects and is currently negotiating with China how much compensation will still have to pay," Soros said.

The situation is not as clear-cut in Pakistan, which has been the largest recipient of Chinese investments, he said.

The USD 60 billion ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that will run throughout is the flagship project under the BRI.

"The is fully beholden to China but the position of who became last August is more ambivalent. At the beginning of 2018, China and announced grandiose plans in military cooperation. By the end of the year, Pakistan was in a deep financial crisis," Soros noted.

is opposed to the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which has seen as a violation to its sovereignty. has also not joined the BRI and has expressed strong reservation on the funding pattern and objectives of the plan.

China rejected the allegation that the BRI was a form of the Plan or any kind of geostrategic concept. Instead, China insists it is purely about trade.

also claims that people's livelihoods and economic development in host have been boosted by the BRI.

Soros said one thing has became evident that China intends to use the BRI for military purposes as well.

"All these setbacks have forced to modify his attitude toward the BRI," he told the audience at the WEF.

He noted that customers are now forewarned and several of them, ranging from to Ecuador, are questioning or renegotiating projects.

Soros said the US declaring China a 'strategic rival' was too simplistic. "China is an An effective policy towards China cannot be reduced to a slogan", he added.

