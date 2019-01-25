Suzlon commissions 8.4MW wind project for HAL

Renewable solution provider Friday announced commissioning of its second 8.4 MW wind power project for (HAL), the and defence company.

The 8.4 MW captive wind project located at Kushtagi, district in was inaugurated by R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, it said.

With completion of this project, the HAL's total delivered by stands at 14 MW and caters to 46.6 per cent of the HAL's of its Bengaluru based divisions.

* * * * to set up microgrid at IIT Roorkee *



Swiss power Friday said it would provide a microgrid for installation at IIT Roorkee, the oldest technical institution of as part of joint smart campus development.

The microgrid is part of the extended Research and Development collaboration between ABB and Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) to create platforms for research on various aspects of smart city technology deployment, it added.

* * * * McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 73 cr order from ESR Warehousing *



Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 72.6 crore from ESR Warehousing for infrastructure-related work.

"The company has received one order from relating to work of filling, civil and infrastructure works...worth Rs 72,60,00,000," the company said in a BSE filing.

The schedule for implementation of the works will be ascertained and finalised between the parties upon mutual discussions and consultations, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)