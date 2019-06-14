'Operation Thunder': RPF nabs 32 touts in 6 divisions in S Rly

-
: As part of 'Operation Thunder', Southern Railway Friday said the Railway Protection Force have apprehended 32 touts and seized tickets valued at over Rs 50 lakh from them in all its six divisions.
The six divisions, comprising Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad under the SR, conducted the drive, a pan-India initiative against ticket-touting.
"During the drive a total of 32 touts were apprehended and booked under the Railway Act, 1989. A total of 436 advance reservation tickets (including e-tickets, expired and upcoming journeys) valued Rs 53.2 lakh were seized by RPF," an SR statement said.
Nearly 400 touts have been held from 205 cities across the country, most of them from West Bengal, in a crackdown by the Railway Protection Force to check misuse of the facility of e-ticketing and tatkal seva, a senior RPF official said.
'Operation Thunder' was conducted by the RPF along with the railways' IT cell on Thursday.
