'Operation Thunder': RPF nabs 32 touts in 6 divisions in S Rly

: As part of 'Operation Thunder', Southern Railway Friday said the have apprehended 32 touts and seized tickets valued at over Rs 50 lakh from them in all its six divisions.

The six divisions, comprising Chennai, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchchirappalli, and under the SR, conducted the drive, a pan- initiative against ticket-touting.

"During the drive a total of 32 touts were apprehended and booked under the Railway Act, 1989. A total of 436 advance reservation tickets (including e-tickets, expired and upcoming journeys) valued Rs 53.2 lakh were seized by RPF," an SR statement said.

Nearly 400 touts have been held from 205 cities across the country, most of them from West Bengal, in a crackdown by the to check misuse of the facility of and tatkal seva, a senior RPF said.

'Operation Thunder' was conducted by the RPF along with the railways' IT cell on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)