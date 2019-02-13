Operators can't charge TV viewers more than 'best fit plan': Trai

Wednesday asserted that operators cannot charge more than their usual monthly outgo under the 'best fit plan' to be offered during the transition period, and cautioned that the regulator will take action on any such complaint.

" has clearly asked distribution platform owners (DPOs) to ensure that for consumers, the monthly outgo under the should not exceed the payout per month of existing plan of the subscriber," Secretary SK Gupta told PTI.

Gupta said (TRAI) is monitoring the situation and will take action on consumer complaints, if any, on the issue.

"TRAI has directed DPOs to give to customers who have not exercised their option as of now, in order to protect their interest and ensure that they do not face any inconvenience," Gupta said.

The regulator had Tuesday extended the timeline for consumers to make their channel preferences till March 31, 2019.

TRAI had said that the should be designed based on consumers' usage pattern and language spoken.

The regulator had said that subscribers will be free to change their best fit plan at any date and time on or before March 31, 2019 and the DPO will convert their best fit plan into a desired pack (opted by the consumer) within 72 hours of subscribers making their channel preferences known.