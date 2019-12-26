Inciting students to violence isn't leadership: Army chief on CAA protests

-
-
It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday while commenting on protests against the citizenship amendment act.
Leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who lead people in "inappropriate directions", added the Army chief while addressing a gathering at a health summit here.
He said leaders are those who lead people in the right direction.
