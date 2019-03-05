OPPO launches new mobile phone in Mumbai

: Chinese smartphone-maker Tuesdayexpanded its 'F' series portfolio of in Tuesday with the launch of F11 Pro whichboasts of portrait photography in low light with several other innovative technologies.

The phone is equipped with a new 48MP ultra-clear camera system and a panoramic screen providing customers with an easy-to-use and flawless user experience, CMO of (South Asia) Will Yang said at the launch of the F11 Pro here.

The F11 Pro would be available on Flipkart, in, Paytm, and in OPPO stores from March 15 for Rs 24,990 and would come in two colour variants -Thunder Black and

Crafted with perfection, the natural gradient design of OPPO F11 Pro adopts a design philosophy of minimalism putting attention on its aesthetics and details.

"The OPPO 'F' series has been one of the most highly acclaimed product portfolios in India, and we are hopeful that OPPO F11 Pro will take forward its legacy of innovation into the future," he said.

Supported by OPPO's powerful camera technology, F11, and F11 Pro are both equipped with the most advanced camera system of the 'F' series.

As the rear camera has been greatly upgraded, F11 and F11 Pro feature an ultra-high standard 48MP+5MP dual camera system, F1.79 aperture, ball-bearing closed-loop VCM, 6P lens, and 1/2.25-inch image sensors to bring more light, a press release said.

