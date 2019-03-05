Manipur CM hails Modi for his welfare schemes

JUST IN
Pak's claims on Indian submarine false propaganda: Navy

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision for the welfare of the people particularly the needy.

Modi has started many new schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, the Ujjwala scheme, homes for all for the welfare of the people, Singh said here.

The chief minister claimed that the BJP government at the Centre under Modi will win the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He said the whole world is with India in its fight against terrorism due to the active foreign policy followed by Modi government.

The chief minister Tuesday launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) pension scheme for workers of the unorganised sector in the state.

He also inaugurated 19 projects worth Rs 39.58 crore and laid foundation of 28 projects amounting to 184.45 crore.

Singh said which government which will complete two years on March 15 has started a number of schemes for the welfare of the people of the state including those living in rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 21:50 IST

