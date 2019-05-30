Pompeo to Europe to seek backing, easing of Iran tensions

is seeking European support and a potential diplomatic climb-down to ease rising tensions between the U.S. and

Even as the revels in its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, is off to Germany, Switzerland, the and Britain to assure European leaders that the U.S. isn't looking for conflict and perhaps to open a channel of communication with the Islamic Republic.

After a brief stop in to make up for a visit he abruptly called off earlier this month, will make an extended stay in Switzerland, which has long represented Washington's interests in and has been an intermediary between the two. His three days there come amid public signals from that he wants to talk with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)