OPS takes dig at Stalin over 'yagna for CM post' claim

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam took a dig at M K Stalin on Monday over his "yagna for CM post" claim, saying the DMK president was "very confused" and seeking to know whether he believed in superstition.
Rejecting Stalin's claim that a 'yagna' (havan) was performed by him at his office in the state Secretariat so as to get the "Chief Minister's post", the senior AIADMK leader said he had only offered prayers as per a usual practice.
"Does Stalin believe that I can become the CM by performing a yagna? doest he believe in superstition?...Stalin has been very confused of late," he told reporters here.
He said if one can become the Chief Minister by performing yagna, all MLAs will do it. Even to become the Prime Minister, such yagna can be performed.
Hence, Stalin need not find a new meaning to such superstitious practices, he added.
Stalin had Sunday claimed that Panneerselvam held a 'yagna' at his office in the Secretariat in Chennai and objected to it, saying Fort St George was common to people of all religions.
Asked whether the proposed "mahagathbandhan" (grand-alliance) of Opposition parties would have an adverse impact on the AIADMK in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls, Panneerselvam said irrespective of any alliance, the party would repeat its 2014 feat of winning 37 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats.
The AIADMK government led by chief minister K Palaniswami was continuing to implement welfare schemes launched by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and was confident of getting full support of the people, he said.
Mocking Stalin over his political stand, he said the DMK leader proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for coming LS polls at a function in Chennai last month.
He also attended the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19, in which leaders of around 20 opposition parties participated.
"He has been confused of late...he brought Rahul to a function in Chennai and proposed him as the PM candidate...he also attended the Opposition rally in Kolkata...This shows that he is confused about what he stands for and which side to choose (Mamata Banerjeee or Rahul)," the AIADMK leader alleged.
The Kolkata rally was organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
