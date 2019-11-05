Order of no coercive action against lawyers not be applicable to subsequent incidents: Centre to HC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Centre Tuesday rushed to the Delhi High Court urging that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequent incidents.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice and sought response of the Bar Council of India, the apex body of lawyers, and several other bar associations of the national capital on the Centre's plea.

Meanwhile, some of the lawyers associations, also approached the high court seeking ban on the media from showing videos of the recent incidents saying that could worsen the situation.

The bench declined to pass any interim order and said the matter would be heard in detail on Wednesday.

First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 17:21 IST

