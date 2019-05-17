organise ceremonial events without inconveniening citizens: CM

Chief K Chandrasekhar Friday asked officials to look into organising the Independence Day, and state Formation Day without causing any inconvenience to the people and also more impressively.

"Chief K Chandrashekhar instructed the officers concerned to examine the possibilities of organizing the Independence Day, the and the State Formation Day Celebrations without causing any inconvenience to the people and also to conduct more gloriously and decently, a release from his office said.

held a meeting with and senior officials on conducting the State Formation Day celebrations and Festivals (in Hyderabad), it said.

During the review discussions were held on whether the Independence (Day), and the State Formation Day celebrations could conducted in the same fashion as in the past or if there should there be changes.

Discussions were also held on whether to involve school children, police Jawans and others for the state formation day on June 2, which is most likely a hot summer day, it said.

Rao asked S K Joshi to take a final decision after discussing with officials, on where and how to conduct the celebrations and if any changes are to be made, it said.

The release also said the programme details for state formation day on June 2 have been finalised.

In view of the hot weather, the event would commence at 9 AM and the main programme would conclude at 10.30 AM, it said.

Rao would pay tributes at martyrs statue in memory of those who laid down their lives for the cause of separate statehood.

It would be followed by flag hoisting, play of police band and Anthem, of Honour and CMs speech, it said.

At 10.30 AM, the would host a At Home, and at 11 AM, a meet of poets on the theme of state formation would be held.

The department of culture would organise an awards presentation ceremony in the evening, the release added.

came into existence on June, 2, 2014 as the 29th state.

