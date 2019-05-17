Maha: Naxal leaflets about May 19 shutdown found in Gadchiroli

-
ALSO READ
Naxals set ablaze vehicles in Gadchiroli
Maharashtra: Naxals set ablaze 27 machines, vehicles in Gadchiroli
Encounter between Naxals and police in Gadchiroli; IED seized
Maharashtra: Naxals trigger IED blast while voting underway; no casualties reported
Naxals kill two villagers in Gadchiroli
-
Naxal handbills and banners have been found in Bhamragad and Kurkheda villages of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district declaring a shutdown on May 19, police said Friday.
The handbills have the name of "west sub zonal committee" of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and states that the May 1 attack, in which 15 QRT personnel and their driver were killed, was a reaction to the killing of 40 Naxals in Kasnasur jungle in Bhamragad taluka on April 22 last year, an official said.
The handbills further claim that, on April 27 this year, Naxals Ramco alias Kamla Narote and Shilpa Durva were first nabbed by cops and then killed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU