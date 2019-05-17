JUST IN
Maha: Naxal leaflets about May 19 shutdown found in Gadchiroli

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Naxal handbills and banners have been found in Bhamragad and Kurkheda villages of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district declaring a shutdown on May 19, police said Friday.

The handbills have the name of "west sub zonal committee" of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and states that the May 1 attack, in which 15 QRT personnel and their driver were killed, was a reaction to the killing of 40 Naxals in Kasnasur jungle in Bhamragad taluka on April 22 last year, an official said.

The handbills further claim that, on April 27 this year, Naxals Ramco alias Kamla Narote and Shilpa Durva were first nabbed by cops and then killed.

