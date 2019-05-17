Maha: Naxal leaflets about May 19 shutdown found in Gadchiroli

Naxal handbills and banners have been found in and villages of Maharashtra's district declaring a shutdown on May 19, police said Friday.

The handbills have the name of "west sub zonal committee" of the proscribed (Maoist) and states that the May 1 attack, in which 15 QRT personnel and their were killed, was a reaction to the killing of 40 Naxals in in taluka on April 22 last year, an said.

The handbills further claim that, on April 27 this year, alias Kamla Narote and Shilpa Durva were first nabbed by cops and then killed.

