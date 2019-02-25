Oscar award will help create awareness on menstruation:

City-based Muruganantham, who started making low cost pads in his village despite being ostracised some years ago, said for "Period. End of Sentence," in the Documentary Short Subject category will help create more awareness on

"I am surprised that the documentary won the hearts. But I am not not getting carried away," he told reporters when asked for his reaction.

This (menstruation) was a subject where many were afraid to lay hands because of taboos, particularly in the rural areas, he said.

"Now this has won the award and recognition, it will help create more awareness on the issue, Muruganantham, a Padma Shri recipient, said.

The film on menstruation, set in rural India, won the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 91st Academy Awards.

Award-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi has directed the short film, which has been co-produced by Indian Entertainment.

The film came into being as a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the and their teacher,

There has been an increased focus on period hygiene in India, which was also the subject of a Bollywood movie Padman , starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role in a biopic on Muruganantham.

