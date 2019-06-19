JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HP govt to give monthly allowance to minor rape victims

Realme aims 12-15pc mkt share in 2019, to launch accessories
Business Standard

Our strategy built around strength of offerings, value: Ericsson

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parrying questions on weather uncertainty over the fate of rival Huawei will give it an edge in the Indian market, Ericsson said Wednesday that its strategy is based on the strength of its offerings and creating value in technology innovation.

"From Ericsson's perspective, we believe in creating value in technology innovation. It is not a question of a push or pull...for us, the push will come from what we have to offer," Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania and India told reporters here.

He was responding to a specific query on Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei.

"So the discussion with operators is about how do we evolve the network towards future technologies ...discussions we are having right now with our customers is more about how do we start preparing the network and making sure we are getting the right technology, which is needed for India," he said.

Last week, a senior Government official had said that a decision on the contentious issue of use of Huawei equipment in telecom infrastructure, particularly for futuristic 5G networks, is expected soon. India has said it will take a "calibrated decision" on the issue, without compromising on security, while driving a hard bargain to create space for local intellectual property rights (IPRs) in new 5G rollouts.

To another question on government pushing for review of spectrum pricing for deployment of affordable 5G, Bansal said, "It is not only about spectrum, it is the whole ecosystem. Everything has to make sense from a business perspective".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU