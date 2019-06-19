Our strategy built around strength of offerings, value: Ericsson

-
Parrying questions on weather uncertainty over the fate of rival Huawei will give it an edge in the Indian market, Ericsson said Wednesday that its strategy is based on the strength of its offerings and creating value in technology innovation.
"From Ericsson's perspective, we believe in creating value in technology innovation. It is not a question of a push or pull...for us, the push will come from what we have to offer," Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania and India told reporters here.
He was responding to a specific query on Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei.
"So the discussion with operators is about how do we evolve the network towards future technologies ...discussions we are having right now with our customers is more about how do we start preparing the network and making sure we are getting the right technology, which is needed for India," he said.
Last week, a senior Government official had said that a decision on the contentious issue of use of Huawei equipment in telecom infrastructure, particularly for futuristic 5G networks, is expected soon. India has said it will take a "calibrated decision" on the issue, without compromising on security, while driving a hard bargain to create space for local intellectual property rights (IPRs) in new 5G rollouts.
To another question on government pushing for review of spectrum pricing for deployment of affordable 5G, Bansal said, "It is not only about spectrum, it is the whole ecosystem. Everything has to make sense from a business perspective".
