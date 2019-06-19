Party drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized, two arrested

Excise and Narcotics department officials seized party drugs worth around Rs five crore and arrested two persons in this connection here, an said Wednesday.

said officials seized the party drug (Methampetamine tablets) here on Tuesday. The contraband, weighing 29 kg was worth around Rs 5 crore and was reportedly smuggled from

Lalthanpuia (37) of district adjoining and Tlangkungib(40) of Hakha, a resident of capital city of Chin state in were arrested in connection with the seizure of the party drugs.

The department officials also seized 477 gm of heroin worth around Rs 16.50 lakh from Mualkawi village in district close to the Myanmar border, the added.

