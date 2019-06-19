Party drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized, two arrested

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized party drugs worth around Rs five crore and arrested two persons in this connection here, an official said Wednesday.
Department Spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said officials seized the party drug (Methampetamine tablets) here on Tuesday. The contraband, weighing 29 kg was worth around Rs 5 crore and was reportedly smuggled from Myanmar.
Lalthanpuia (37) of Lawngtlai district adjoining Myanmar and Tlangkungib(40) of Hakha, a resident of capital city of Chin state in Myanmar were arrested in connection with the seizure of the party drugs.
The department officials also seized 477 gm of heroin worth around Rs 16.50 lakh from Mualkawi village in Champhai district close to the Myanmar border, the spokesman added.
