Suspected IED case:Cops hail quick thinking of school watchman

Investigation into recovery of a suspected IED near a school in has revealed that a and another employee probably averted a tragedy by snipping the electric wires attached to the battery, a police said Wednesday.

A box containing a concrete block having four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and an analog timer was spotted by the on Monday afternoon on a hand cart near the school gate in Kalamboli area.

The explosive was taken to Khadakpada near Taloja where it was destroyed in a controlled blast Tuesday night.

A Wednesday said that the and another employee of the school cut the electric wiring attached to the battery after spotting it inside the box.

"If the forensic report confirms that it was an explosive substance then we would say a major tragedy was averted due to alertness of the school employees," he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 4 of the Explosives Act (Punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property) against unidentified persons at station.

Sections 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were also added to the FIR, the said.

Teams from the explosives department and forensic science lab (FSL) have collected the residue from the spot where the box was found and also taken samples to find out the nature of the explosive material, the official said.

The reports are expected later this week.

ATS has also launched a probe into the incident, apart from local police.

