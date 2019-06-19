Over 1.50 cr people to take part in Yoga Day events across Guj

Over 1.50 crore people will participate in the International Day events to be held at 50,000 different locations across on June 21, state Education said on Wednesday.

The state-level Day programme will be held in in the presence of Chief Vijay Rupani and O P Kohli.

Ministers and chairmen of various state-run boards and corporations will attend the event at different districts, said Chudasama.

This time, the has decided to hold the Day event in the premises of around 150 places of historical and religious importance, including step-well in Patan, in Banaskantha, Somnath temple in Gir-Somnath, Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and Lothal in district, the said.

"Around 1.25 crore people had participated in the Yoga Day events in last year. This time, over 1.5 crore people from different walks of life would perform Yoga at around 50,000 venues across the state on June 21," Chudasama told reporters.

In the evening on June 21, over 1,000 Hindu seers, mahants and religious leaders would perform Yoga in the premises of 182-meter tall at Kevadiya in district, Chudasama said, adding that Rupani would be present at this event.

