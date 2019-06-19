Over 1.50 cr people to take part in Yoga Day events across Guj

-
Over 1.50 crore people will participate in the International Yoga Day events to be held at 50,000 different locations across Gujarat on June 21, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday.
The state-level Yoga Day programme will be held in Ahmedabad in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor O P Kohli.
Ministers and chairmen of various state-run boards and corporations will attend the event at different districts, said Chudasama.
This time, the state government has decided to hold the Yoga Day event in the premises of around 150 places of historical and religious importance, including Rani Ki Vav step-well in Patan, Ambaji temple in Banaskantha, Somnath temple in Gir-Somnath, Sarkhej Roza in Ahmedabad, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and Lothal archaeological site in Ahmedabad district, the minister said.
"Around 1.25 crore people had participated in the Yoga Day events in Gujarat last year. This time, over 1.5 crore people from different walks of life would perform Yoga at around 50,000 venues across the state on June 21," Chudasama told reporters.
In the evening on June 21, over 1,000 Hindu seers, mahants and religious leaders would perform Yoga in the premises of 182-meter tall Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district, Chudasama said, adding that Rupani would be present at this event.
