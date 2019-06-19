Punjab govt delegation arrives in Shillong

A government delegation arrived here Wednesday to take stock of the situation after people of the northern state residing in Punjabi lane here were served notices by the state authorities to prove ownership of their land.

Last week some newspapers had also reported that an outlawed organisation has issued threat to the Punjabi settlers in Punjabi lane area.

The government delegation is led by and comprised of MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jasbir Singh Gill along with MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

The delegation will meet Deputy and Home and top government officials here, an official told

The delegation visited the Punjabi Lane area this evening.

had personally taken up with his counterpart the security to the Punjabis settling in Punjabi lane here.

In a letter to the chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said, "These reports have naturally caused great concern back in Punjab as these families have been settled in Shillong long before the country's independence."



He also requested his counterpart to initiate measures to instill a sense of security among the Punjabi settlers in the area.

Meghalaya chief P S Thangkhiew had told the last week that his government had assured safety to the Punjabi settlers in Shillong.

An incident of assault in Punjabi Lane area in May- June last year had resulted in group clashes following which the entire area and certain section of the city were put under curfew for over a month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)