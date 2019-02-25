Over 2.90 lakh people provided access to toilets: Outcome Budget

Over 2.90 lakh people were provided access to toilets, an increase of 431 per cent from 2016-17, the Outcome Budget of government on Monday said.

The second Outcome Budget of 2018-19 up to December 31, which was tabled by in the Assembly, also said against the government's target of establishing 200 night shelters between 2018-19, 199 such shelters were started till December 2018.

The average number of occupants per day in night shelters is 12,030, which increased by nine per cent from 2016-17.

Against a target of opening 241 toilet complexes in 2018-19 to reduce open defecation, 229 such toilet complexes were opened till December 2018, it said.

It also said as many as 2,93,385 people were provided access to toilets, an increase by 431 per cent from 2016-17.

Multiple efforts were taken to provide shelter to homeless with adequate basic amenities and reduce open defecation in Delhi, the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)