Over 2600 tankers supplying water to drought-hit areas in Maha

As many as 2636 tankers are supplying drinking to drought-hit rural parts of compared to 294 tankers that were pressed into service last year, the government said Tuesday.

Addressing reporters, state Revenue and PWD listed measures being taken by the government in mitigation.

"Some 2,600 tankers are supplying drinking to villages and hamlets, which are already declared as drought-hit areas," Patil told reporters after holding a review meeting with departments concerned.

The government had declared in 151 talukas in 26 of total 36 districts in the state in October last year.

As per a government order, 112 talukas are facing severe and 39 talukas a moderate drought.

Patil said the capacity of fodder camps for admission of cattle has been increased to 3000 from 500.

"The government has also decided to bear additional charges of medication for cattle admitted in the fodder camps, apart from current amount of Rs 70 per animal," the said.

When asked about the controversies often dogging such cattle camps over inflated numbers to siphon off money of tax payers, Patil said the government has brought everything on record and an application has been developed for updating status of the admissions and funds.

"We have taken extra care to avoid any misuse of government funds. So far, we have spent Rs 147 crore alone for supplying through tankers," he said.

Patil said instructions have been issued to stop recovery of loan from the farmers, mainly hailing from the drought-hit talukas.

"The crop loss compensation assistance in is estimated to be Rs 5000 crore of which Rs 2700 crore has been disbursed among farmers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)