Over 2600 tankers supplying water to drought-hit areas in Maha

-
ALSO READ
Another 931 villages declared drought-affected in Maharashtra
Maharashtra launches website, app to analyse drought situation
GAD statement on recruitment inappropriately framed: Patil
Maharashtra govt to disburse Rs 2900 crore for drought relief measures
Maha govt to introduce Maratha quota bill on Nov 29: Minister
-
As many as 2636 tankers are supplying drinking water to drought-hit rural parts of Maharashtra compared to 294 tankers that were pressed into service last year, the Maharashtra government said Tuesday.
Addressing reporters, state Revenue and PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil listed measures being taken by the government in drought mitigation.
"Some 2,600 tankers are supplying drinking water to villages and hamlets, which are already declared as drought-hit areas," Patil told reporters after holding a review meeting with departments concerned.
The government had declared drought in 151 talukas in 26 of total 36 districts in the state in October last year.
As per a government order, 112 talukas are facing severe drought and 39 talukas a moderate drought.
Patil said the capacity of fodder camps for admission of cattle has been increased to 3000 from 500.
"The government has also decided to bear additional charges of medication for cattle admitted in the fodder camps, apart from current amount of Rs 70 per animal," the minister said.
When asked about the controversies often dogging such cattle camps over inflated numbers to siphon off money of tax payers, Patil said the government has brought everything on record and an application has been developed for updating status of the admissions and funds.
"We have taken extra care to avoid any misuse of government funds. So far, we have spent Rs 147 crore alone for supplying water through tankers," he said.
Patil said instructions have been issued to stop recovery of loan from the farmers, mainly hailing from the drought-hit talukas.
"The crop loss compensation assistance in Maharashtra is estimated to be Rs 5000 crore of which Rs 2700 crore has been disbursed among farmers," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU