Over 78 pc turnout in Ramgarh assembly poll in Rajasthan

Polling in the assembly election in Rajasthan's constituency ended Monday with a voter turnout of 78.45 per cent, officials said.

They, however, said the turnout is likely to increase as there were people in queues in several booths after 5 PM, the scheduled time for voting to end.

Final voter turnout will be released later, they said.

Election in the constituency in district was deferred following the death of BSP candidate a few days before the December 7 assembly polls in the state.

of Police said that the polling was peaceful and no untoward incident took place.

"There was no untoward incident in during polling," the said.

As many as 278 polling booths were set up in the constituency and more than 2,500 policemen were deployed for maintaining law and order.

Twenty candidates, including two women, are in the fray.

The BSP has fielded former union Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Zila Pramukh Shafia is contesting as candidate and Sukhwant singh as the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes will take place on January 31.

