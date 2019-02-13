India Pharma Week 2018: Strengthening the Pharma Ecosystem in the Power Corridors of the North

/ -- Key Global and Local participation marked the 12thedition of CPhI & P-MEC



1,600+ exhibitors from 42 countries More than 7 eclectic engagements formed a part of the Pharma Week magnum opus Innovation Gallery, Supplier-Finder, Exhibitor Showcase, onsite entertainment: features that kept attendees engaged Vital thought leadership garnered from events such as Pharma Connect, Roundtable and Women in Pharma. Based on the recommendations of industry leaders, a White Paper Report is being prepared to be presented to key policy makers and visionaries. The reputed CPhI Global Pharma Index ranks no 1 in terms of pharma market growth potential, and within the top 3 countries on the parameter of competitiveness. The 6th edition of the India Pharma Awards received more than 350 nominations, revealing a growth of over 30 percent. UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, concluded the 12th edition of South Asia's largest Pharma event, the CPhI & P-MEC India expo, a three day show (December 12th - 14th 2018) , that was held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi- The signature expo was comprehensively assisted in its endeavours by governing bodies such as Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA. This year's edition witnessed participation from more than 1,600 exhibitors from 42 countries. Special pavilions by Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), (CCCMHPIE) and (CCPIT) formed an intrinsic part of the expo.

The expo was inaugurated by Guests of Honour, Shri Satish W. Wagh, Chairman- CHEMEXCIL; Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil; Shri Ravi Uday Bhaskar, General, Pharmexcil; Shri KV Rajendranath Reddy, IPS, General, Drugs Control Administration, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Mr Michael Duck, Executive Vice President, UBM Ltd; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr Adam Andersen, Brand Director-Pharma, and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Director, UBM India, amidst an august industry gathering.

Originating from CPhI Worldwide, the CPhI & P-MEC India was first introduced in 2006. Today, it has become South Asia's leading pharma meeting place, covering every step of the supply chain, from to finished dosage. The show has grown exponentially over the years to become a trusted barometer of the burgeoning India pharma story, with domestic and foreign exhibitors and visitors engaging over significant levels of business.

The 3rd edition of India Pharma Week (IPW), the week-long pharma celebration packed with a melange of events commenced on December 9, with the Pharma Leaders Golf event, taking place in as a tribute to the city where it was born. The scene of action then shifted to Greater Noida, where turnkey engagements including the Pharma Connect Congress, the Roundtable and the Women Leaders in Pharma were scheduled between December 12 - 14. With the events of IPW hosted at the world-class venue of India Expo Centre, industry stakeholders and professionals were offered the convenience to congregate at the marquee show, network and celebrate the industry under one platform. The shift to the Delhi- region helped it further develop and nurture a complete pharma ecosystem in the sectoral pockets of the North, including the power corridors of the Centre.

This year, the expo comprised exciting facets such as the Supplier Finder, CPhI TV, Live Streaming, Mobile Apps, Tech Walls, Matchmaking - Live Pharma Connect, Exhibitor Showcase, and among others to make the visitor experience an engaging and memorable one.

The key that exhibited at the 2018 edition of the signature show included ACG, Excellence United, Aurobindo Pharma, Nectar Lifesciences, Hoong-A Corporation, Supriya Lifesciences, IMA, GEA Group, Optel Group, Bosch, Bowman & Archer, Solace Engineers, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Chemicals, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Acebright Pharma, Zim Laboratories, Nitika Specialities, Scope Ingredients, Evonik India, Colorcon Asia, Pioma Chemicals, IMCD India, Accupack Engineering, Pharmalab India, Ace Technologies, Gerresheimer, Uflex, Nipro PharmaPackaging, and Indo German Pharma Engineers, among many more.

According to the worldwide reputation pharma report, the CPhI Global Pharma Index, India has taken huge strides in terms of its reputation with a 10.92 per cent rise in reputation. This is the maximum increase globally and extremely impressive given the quality and compliance issues it had faced previously. It also ranks no 1 in terms of pharma market growth potential and is in the top 3 countries in terms of competitiveness.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the show, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "The 3rdedition of India Pharma Week and this year's CPhI & P-MEC India expo has unfolded a new chapter in the pharma industry by shifting to the Delhi- region. Our nation is one of the top producing countries in the world, concluding 2018 with a 9.4 per cent y-o-y growth, and an industry valued at Rs. 1.29 trillion. As industry leaders, we have constantly brought in augmented solutions to capture more parts of the to keep abreast with the growth in the sector. Besides, we will also create a White Paper Report based on recommendations received from thought leaders during Pharma Connect, Roundtable and Women Leaders in Pharma, which results in policy initiatives and future innovations that can change the course of the pharma sector."



The evening of Day 1 also witnessed the 6th edition of The India Pharma Awards (IPA) & Networking Night . It brought together industry champions, stalwarts, visionaries and organizations from the pharma universe. The India Pharma Awards is one of the most transparent and process driven, and is conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry. This is done with a neutral Jury Panel representing various segments of the industry in a two-round process of sifting through the nominations. This year, the IPA received a 30 per cent increase in nominations and had created the new category of 'International Excellence.'



The winners & Special Recognition of India Pharma Awards 2018 are:



Winners



Excellence in Ancillary Pharma Services:



Excellence in Brand / Product - Consistent Performance - Prescription:



Excellence in Brand / Product - New Launch - OTC:



Excellence in Brand / Product - New Launch - Prescription: (Gracewell Division)



Excellence in Contract Research and Manufacturing:



Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - Companies with turnover > 500 cr:



Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - with turnover < 500 cr:



Excellence in Export Promotion:



Excellence in Health & Safety: Lupin (Ankleshwar Unit)



Excellence in Marketing - OTC: Abbott Healthcare India



Excellence in Marketing - Prescription: Merind



Excellence in Patient Outreach:



Excellence in Pharma Digital Innovation:



Excellence in Pharmaceutical Machinery/Instrument:



Excellence in R&D - Cost/Functional Improvement: Abbott Healthcare India



Excellence in R&D - Development of new product/technology:



Excellence in Skill Development:



Operational Excellence - Manufacturing: Abbott Healthcare India



Operational Excellence - Supply Chain:



Pharma International Excellence:



Make In India Enablement:



Special Recognition



Excellence in R&D - Development of new product/technology:



Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - with turnover < 500 cr: Archana Ampoules



Jury Recognition



Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. D.B Mody



Industry Crusader of the Year: Dr. S V Veerramani



UBM Initiative Recognition



Leaders in Turnkey Consultancy:



Leaders in Anti Diabetic Brand: Lupin's Gluconorm G



Industry Catalyst for International Growth:



About the CPhI & P-MEC expo:



Originating from - has become South Asia's leading Pharma meeting place covering every step of the from to finished dosage, encompassing CROs, CMOs and manufacturers of API, Generics, Excipients and Drug formulation, Fine chemicals, Biosimilars, Finished Formulations, Lab and

P-MEC, on the other hand, includes manufacturers of Pharma Machinery and Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Automation & Robotics, Packaging Equipment & Supplies, Plant / Facility Equipment, Automation & Controls, Processing Equipment, RFID, Tableting / Capsule fillers, Clean room equipment, Filling equipment and Laboratory products.

About India Pharma Week:



The 3rd edition of India Pharma Week will be organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with PLC to become a leading B2B and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit for more information on India Pharma Week and http://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm- for our presence in

About UBM Asia:



UBM Asia recently became part of PLC, a leading B2B group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

