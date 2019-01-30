Over Rs 272 crore PF due by tea gardens to their employees

Over Rs 272 crore of provident fund amount are due by the tea gardens to their employees across Assam, the state Assembly was informed Wednesday.

Replying to a query by MLA Durga Bhumij, Tea Tribes Welfare said a total of Rs 272,60,15,361 are due by both government and private tea gardens.

He informed that 220 private tea gardens in the state have Rs 60.83 crore due as PF payments.

The state-run (ATC) has due PF payment of Rs 211.77 crore and payment has been cleared till March 31, 2017, the said.

Das denied reports that employees of ATC expired before getting their legitimate PF amounts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)